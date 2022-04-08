(KMAland) -- Iowa picked up their first Big Ten win while Creighton, Kansas and Missouri lost in regional college softball on Friday.
Iowa (17-16, 1-6): Iowa nabbed their first Big Ten Conference win of the season, scoring four in the sixth for a 9-8 victory over Minnesota (16-15-1, 3-4). Kalena Burns hit two home runs, drove in five and had two runs to lead the Hawkeyes. Brylee Klosterman and Nia Carter added two hits each and combined to score four runs. Devyn Greer (3-3) threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits to get the win in relief.
Creighton (14-15, 4-7): Creighton’s late rally fell short in a 5-4 loss to Connecticut (22-13, 11-2). Kailey Wilson had a double and a home run to lead the Creighton offense while Shayna Dahlen hit a solo home run. Kate Mullally (4-4) suffered the loss, allowing just one earned run in five innings.
Kansas (12-21, 1-6): Kansas dropped a Big 12 series opener to Baylor (19-17, 1-6), 10-3. Ashlyn Anderson had a double among three hits and drove in a run, and Olivia Bruno added two hits and an RBI for the Jayhawks. Kasey Hamilton struck out four in 5 2/3 innings.
Missouri (23-14, 3-6): Missouri was routed, 9-2, by Mississippi State (26-13, 7-4) in SEC play. Kendyll Bailey had a double among two hits while Jenna Laird and Casidy Chaumont also had doubles for the Tigers in the loss. Laurin Krings (12-6) suffered the loss, allowing four runs on five hits in four innings.