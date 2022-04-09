(KMAland) -- Drake and UNI went 2-0, Nebraska stayed unbeaten in the Big Ten, Northwest nabbed their first MIAA win, ISU upset Okie State, Omaha split a double dip and much more in regional college softball from Saturday.
Check out the full regional rundown below.
Northwest Missouri State (7-30, 1-11): Northwest Missouri State picked up their first MIAA win of the season in a doubleheader split with Northeastern State (20-17, 8-4). In the opening 12-4 win, Olivia Daugherty was 3-for-3 with two home runs and four RBI while Lauren Gray added a home run among two hits and drove in four. Abby Nolte had two hits, including a home run, and Hannah Blackford bashed a home run and scored twice. Jacee Winn and Skylar Pieper added two hits each, and Breck Dickey (4-10) was the beneficiary of the offensive onslaught, grabbing the win with five innings in the circle.
The Bearcats gave up a 4-2 lead in a 7-4 loss in game two. Madison Friest, Gray and Nolte all went deep in the second game. Nolte drove in two while Friest had two hits and Gray scored twice. Raven Defrain (1-7) allowed five runs in five innings to take the loss.
Iowa State (20-18, 1-4): Iowa State handed Oklahoma State(30-7, 7-1) their first Big 12 loss, splitting a doubleheader on Saturday. The Cyclones won 3-1 in the opener, getting a combined one-hitter from Saya Swain (4.2 IP, 10 K) and Ellie Spelhaug (2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R). Alesia Ranches had a team-best two hits while Mikayla and Skyler Ramos each had a hit and an RBI.
Game two went to the No. 6 ranked Cowgirls, which won 5-3 behind a three-run fourth inning. For Iowa State, Angelina Allen homered and drove in two and Milaysia Ochoa also went deep. Spelhaug (6-12) threw five innings and gave up four earned runs to take the loss.
Iowa (18-16, 1-7): Iowa lost in eight innings to Minnesota (17-15-1, 4-4), 5-2. Iowa could only muster five hits, but three of them were extra-base knocks. Brylee Klosterman doubled and drove in a run while Amber DeSena also added a double and Kalena Burns had a triple. Nia Carter drove in a run on a single. Breanna Vasquez (6-9) was the tough-luck loser, throwing all eight inning sand striking out three.
Nebraska (26-9, 6-0): Nebraska stayed perfect in the Big Ten with a 6-0 win over Michigan State (20-18, 1-7). Cam Ybarra was 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBI and two runs, and Caitlynn Neal pitched in a single, a double and an RBI for the Huskers, which scored five in the second. Olivia Ferrell threw the complete game shutout to move to 14-4 on the season, striking out six and giving up just four runs.
Creighton (14-16, 4-8): Creighton dropped a Big East meeting with Connecticut (23-13, 12-2), 7-3. Kailey Wilson went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Jays while Sam Alm and Shayna Dahlen each drove in one run each. Kate Mullally (4-5) took the loss, lasting just two innings and giving up four runs — two earned.
Omaha (15-12, 4-4): Omaha split a doubleheader with North Dakota (13-27, 2-6), winning the opener 6-0 before a 2-1 loss in game two. Sydney Ross homered among two hits, drove in a run and scored twice to lead the Mavericks offense in the opener. Jamie White pitched in four hits and two RBI, and Izzy Eltze pitched in a double among two hits and scored twice. Kamryn Meyer threw seven innings, struck out 14 and allowed just five hits.
In game two, Sophie Cerveny had the only RBI of the game for the Mavericks. Alexa Sedlak and Rachel Weber also had one hit each, and Meyer struck out 11 in six innings.
Drake (11-20, 5-5): Drake rolled to a doubleheader sweep of Bradley (17-17, 5-6), 10-2 and 6-2. Emily Valtman had a big day with four hits, including a double and a home run, and five runs batted in between the two games. Carey Koenig had two hits and three RBI, Delaney Taylor added a hit and two RBI and Macy Johnson pitched in two hits and scored a run all in game one. Nicole Timmons (4-12) threw five innings and struck out five to get the win.
In game two, Paige Bedsworth put together a strong complete game, allowing just one earned run and striking out three. MaKayla Rice bopped a home run and scored twice to add enough offense to the mix.
Northern Iowa (17-11, 8-1): Northern Iowa swept a doubleheader with 4-1 and 8-2 wins over Loyola Chicago (9-19, 3-8). Kailyn Packard (11-4) struck out 12 and gave up just one hit in a complete game effort in the opener. Mya Dodge and Sammy Moss both hit solo home runs, and Brooke Snider went 1-for-1 with two RBI.
Moss and Kylee Sanders each hit home runs in game two with Sanders providing three total hits and two runs scored. Emmy Wells had two hits and two RBI, Moss drove in a pair and Daryn Lamprecht tallied two hits and an RBI of her own. Samantha Heyer (4-3) was terrific with five shutout innings in relief, striking out 11 and giving up just two hits.
Missouri (23-15, 3-7): No. 24 Missouri took a 2-0 shutout loss to Mississippi State (26-13, 7-4). Jordan Weber allowed just two runs on four hits while striking out five in falling to 6-4 for the Tigers. Mizzou had just one hit in the game, and it came from Casidy Chaumont on a double.
Kansas (13-22, 1-7): Kansas lost 4-3 to Baylor (20-17, 2-6) in Big 12 play. Madison Hirsch, Savanna DesRochers and Macy Omli all had one hit apiece for the Jayhawks in the loss. Katie Brooks threw five solid innings, allowing three runs on seven hits to fall to 6-12 on the year.
Kansas City (8-24, 4-3): Kansas City lost both games to North Dakota State (21-17, 3-4) on Saturday, 1-0 and 4-1. Marina Karnes had two hits in the opening loss while Kloe Hilbrenner also had one hit. Mia Hoveland was strong in the circle with six innings of two-hit ball. She allowed just one unearned run and had three strikeouts.
Hilbrenner doubled and Lexy Smith had an RBI single to represent all of the Roos’ offense in game two. Casey Stout (2-6) took the loss in giving up four runs in four innings.