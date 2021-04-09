(KMAland) -- UMKC and Kansas split to highlight Friday's college softball action.
Northwest Missouri State (9-13, 3-7): The Bearcats were swept by Central Oklahoma 7-0 and 8-5. Jacee Winn and Kaitlyn Weis had three hits on the day. Weis drove in four runs.
Iowa State (23-12, 0-7): The Cyclones lost another Big 12 battle, doing so this time to Texas 8-5. Mikayla Ramos drove in two. Carli Spelhaugh and Milaysia Ochoa had two hits each.
Iowa (13-9): The Hawkeyes were swept by Wisconsin 7-1 and 1-0. Riley Sheehy and Marissa Peek had two hits each.
Nebraska (11-10): Illinois blanked Nebraska 4-0. Billie Andrews, Tristen Edwards, Courtney Wallace and Payton Glatter had Nebraska's four hits.
Missouri (29-7, 9-3): Mizzou rolled in a nationally-ranked battle with LSU, winning 9-1. Brooke Wilmes, Cayla Kessinger and Riley Frizell plated two runs each.
Kansas (18-15) & UMKC (18-14): Kansas and UMKC split a doubleheader. Kansas won the first game 11-6. Sydnee Ramsey had two hits, homered and drove in two. Morgyn Wynne and Sophia Buzzard had three RBIs each. UMKC won the second battle 8-6. Khloe Hilbrenner had three hits. Sydney McQuinn had two RBIs.