(KMAland) -- Northwest ended the regular season on a high note while Nebraska and Iowa were also winners in Saturday's regional college softball slate.
Northwest Missouri State (18-20, 12-14): The Bearcats closed the regular season with a sweep of Pittsburg State, winning 8-6 and 10-7. Alexis Kemp had three RBI in the first win. Olivia Daugherty and Kaitlyn Weis each had three hits. In the second win, Abby Nolte plated five runs. Grace Ruehle had two RBI.
Iowa State (28-18, 3-11): The Cyclones fell victim to Texas Tech via a 6-3 loss. Milaysia Ochoa and Mikayla Ramos each plated two runs each in the loss.
Iowa (19-16): Iowa swept Rutgers 9-1 and 6-2. Kalena Burns finished the day with four hits and six RBIs. Brylee Klosterman had four hits and two RBIs.
Nebraska (19-16): The Huskers beat Maryland 8-4 behind a five-run sixth inning. Kaylin Kinney had three RBI off two hits. Abbie Squier and Billie Andrews each had two RBI. Kinney also tossed five innings, allowing five hits and one earned run. Olivia Ferrell earned the win in the circle.
Northern Iowa (26-17, 16-7): UNI split with Illinois State. The Panthers won 9-1 and lost 5-4. In the win, Kamryn Shaffer had a team-high three RBI. Kailyn Packard struck out nine.
Drake (16-27, 10-12): The Bulldogs swept Loyola-Chicago 5-1 and 5-2. Skylar Rigby drove in three in the first win. Kristen Aria had two RBI in the game-two victory.
Omaha (14-24, 8-9) & UMKC (24-21): Omaha swept UMKC, doing so in different styles with 1-0 and 11-8 victories. The 1-0 win was on the heels of a stellar pitching performance from Kamryn Meyer, who struck out 13 and allowed only four hits. Lexi Burkhardt drove in the only run. Burkhardt had five RBI in the high-scoring win.
Missouri (35-12, 13-7): Missouri cruised to a 10-2 win over Florida. Brooke Wilmes, Hatti Moore, Emma Raabe and Kendyll Bailey each drove in two runs.
Kansas: Their game with Baylor was suspended in at the top of the seventh with Baylor holding a 6-5 lead. The game will conclude on Sunday.
Iowa Western (37-19, 22-18): The Reivers earned a pair of 2-1 wins over NIACC.