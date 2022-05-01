(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State, Omaha and UNI all finished doubleheader sweeps while ISU, Nebraska, Drake and Missouri were also winners in regional college softball on Sunday.
Northwest Missouri State (15-36, 9-17): Northwest Missouri State swept Lincoln (12-35, 0-26), 14-6 and 7-5. Abby Nolte hit a grand slam while Madison Friest was 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs. Skylar Pieper and Jacee Winn added two hits, and Sophie Mayhugh and Brylee Kemper pitched in two hits and two RBI apiece. Breck Dickey (9-12) struck out 10 in 5 2/3 innings, and Hayden Simmons got the final four outs to get her second save. Winn and Olivia Daugherty had two hits apiece in game two, and Kemper hit a home run. Simmons threw the first 3 2/3 innings before Raven Defrain went the last 3 1/3.
Iowa State (24-25, 4-11): The Cyclones picked up a solid 6-1 win over Baylor (27-21, 5-10). Milaysia Ochoa was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, and Mikayla Ramos added a home run among two hits with three RBI. Angelina Allen added two hits and two runs, and Saya Swain (7-4) teamed with Ellie Spelhaug to allow just two hits.
Iowa (19-29, 2-18): Northwestern (38-7, 18-2) finished a weekend sweep of Iowa, 9-0. The Hawkeyes had just three hits with Denalie Loecker, Grace Banes and Tristin Doster all finishing with one single each.
Nebraska (35-13, 14-4): Nebraska avoided a sweep in grabbing a 9-1 win over Ohio State (31-14, 11-9). Mya Felder doubled twice and drove in four, and Peyton Glatter singled, homered and drove in two of her own to lead the Huskers offense. Cam Ybarra chipped in two hits, and Sydney Gray had a hit and two RBI. Olivia Ferrell (18-6) struck out five and gave up just one run in five innings to get the win.
Omaha (26-12, 14-4) & Kansas City (10-33, 6-11): Omaha swept Kansas City, 4-3 and 7-0. Sophie Cerveny had three hits and scored twice, and Izzy Eltze added a hit and two RBI in the opener for the Mavericks. Ally Vondfeldt and Lexi Smith led the Roos with two hits each.
Kamryn Meyer, who picked up the save in game one, had a complete-game shutout in game two, allowing just two hits and striking out six. Eltze led with a double and a triple in three hits while Lynsey Tucker pitched in two hits, an RBI and two runs. Kloe Hilbrenner had a two-hit game for UMKC.
Creighton (15-27, 5-17): Creighton couldn’t keep up with DePaul (26-21, 14-7) in a 9-3 loss. Kiara Mills led the Bluejays on offense with two hits while Mikayla Santa Cruz (6-11) struck out four in five innings to take the loss.
Northern Iowa (29-11, 20-1): Northern Iowa swept Indiana State (22-25, 9-14), 7-4 and 6-3. Mya Dodge and Madison Parks led the Panthers offense in game two with two hits each while Emmy Wells smacked a three-run home run. Parks also went deep and scored two runs, and Daryn Lamprecht added a round tripper of her own.
Drake (18-25, 12-10): Drake edged Loyola-Chicago (14-27, 8-15), 2-1, scoring the winning run in the seventh. Emily Valtman and Libby Ryan had two hits each for the Bulldogs while Addie Lightner smacked a solo home run in the win. Paige Bedsworth allowed just one unearned run while striking out six in a complete game win.
Missouri (32-17, 11-9): Missouri pounded Texas A&M (27-21, 5-16) in an 11-6 win. Casidy Chaumont had a big game with two hits, two RBI and two runs, and Kendyll Bailey added two RBI of her own in the win. Emma Raabe added a hit, two RBI and a run scored. Megan Schumacher (6-2) picked up the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, striking out five and working around four walks and two hits.
Kansas (15-31, 2-13): Kansas took a 9-1 loss to No. 1 Oklahoma (45-1, 14-1). Olivia Bruno doubled among two hits to lead the Jayhawks offense. Kasey Hamilton (7-16) threw all seven innings to take the loss.