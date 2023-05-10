NCAA Softball
(KMAland) -- Iowa and Drake advanced in their conference tournaments on Wednesday.

REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Tournament: Iowa 7 Maryland 1

MVC Tournament: Drake 7 Evansville 0

SEC Tournament: Alabama 7 Missouri 2

