(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Nebraska, Drake and Missouri advanced in conference tournament action while Kansas and Kansas City both took losses in regional college softball on Thursday.
Iowa State (28-26): Iowa State rallied and then walked off for a 2-1 8-inning win over Baylor (28-24) in the opening round of the Big 12 Conference Tournament. The Cyclones scored a run in the seventh on a passed ball before a Kasey Simpson sacrifice fly won it in the eighth. Ellie Spelhaug (11-17) threw three innings and gave up one unearned run on just three hits while Karlie Charles threw the first five shutout frames with six strikeouts.
Kansas (16-34): Kansas dropped a 2-0 decision to Oklahoma State (39-12) to open the Big 12 Conference Tournament. Shayna Espy, Lyric Moore, Ashlyn Anderson and Cheyenne Hornbuckle all had one hit each for the Jayhawks in the loss. Kasey Hamilton (7-19) threw six innings and allowed two runs on six hits.
Nebraska (38-14): Nebraska scored three runs in the fifth inning to take a 3-1 win over Penn State (32-22) in the first round of the Big Ten Conference Tournament. Mya Felder had two hits while Billie Andrews added a double and two RBI. Sydney Gray also drove in one run on one hit. Courtney Wallace (16-6) tossed a complete game with four strikeouts and just one run allowed on three hits.
Drake (21-28): Drake took a 9-6 win over Bradley (26-26) to open Missouri Valley Conference Tournament play. Emily Valtman bashed a three-run home run, Addie Lightner singled, doubled and drove in two and Carey Koenig added two hits of her own in the Bulldogs win. Mackenzie Hupke (5-7) threw 3 1/3 innings and struck out three to get the win.
Missouri (35-19): Laurin Krings (14-8) threw a complete game shutout and allowed just five hits while striking out three to lead Missouri in a 3-0 win over Alabama in the SEC Tournament. Jenna Laird went 2-for-4 and scored one run, and Kendyll Bailey and Kara Daly had one RBI apiece for the Tigers.
Kansas City (29-27): Kansas City lost a 4-3 Summit League Tournament battle with South Dakota (28-23). Alexis D’Ambrosio had two hits and an RBI, and Ashley Thorne added two hits and scored conce for the Roos in the defeat. Mia Hoveland (15-15) threw 4 1/3 innings, struck out seven and gave up four runs to take the loss.