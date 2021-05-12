(KMAland) -- Iowa Western’s season came to a finish while UMKC rolled on in the opening round of the Summit League Tournament on Wednesday in regional softball.
Iowa Western (42-22): Iowa Western’s season came to a finish with a pair of losses to Indian Hills in the Region XI Championship. The Reivers dropped Game 1, 11-7, before a 12-7 defeat in Game 2.
UMKC (28-24): UMKC rolled to a 10-3 win over South Dakota (13-38) in the opening round of the Summit League Tournament. Ally Vonfeldt, Delainey Fenoglio and Sydney McQuinn all hit home runs for the Roos, and McQuinn and Fenoglio both drove in three runs apiece.