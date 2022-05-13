(KMAland) -- Nebraska, UNI and Missouri all advanced to their respective conference tournament championship games on Friday in regional college softball.
Iowa State (28-27): Iowa State had their season come to a finish with a 5-0 loss to No. 1 Oklahoma (49-1). Alesia Ranches had both hits for the Cyclones in the defeat while Saya Swain tossed three innings of shutout relief after the Sooners scored five runs in the first two frames.
Nebraska (39-14): Nebraska beat Ohio State (35-15), 2-1, behind a walk-off double from Olivia Ferrell, sending the Huskers to the Big Ten Conference Tournament championship. Abbie Squier and Mya Felder added two hits, and Courtney Wallace (4 IP, 3 H, 0 ER) and Ferrell (3 IP, 3 H, 0 R) combined on a strong pitching performance.
Northern Iowa (32-13) & Drake (21-29): Northern Iowa moved to the Missouri Valley Conference championship game with a 9-1 win over Drake. The Panthers scored eight in the first and cruised to the win behind a two-hit, two-run, one-RBI performance from Mya Dodge. Madison Parks cranked a three-run home run, and Daryn Lamprecht picked up a two-run double. Kailyn Packard (20-6) threw three shutout innings to get the win. Drake’s MaKayla Rice had two of the Bulldogs’ three hits.
Missouri (36-19): Missouri’s Jordan Weber scattered six hits and threw a complete-game shutout in a 3-0 win over Tennessee (39-16) to move to the Southeastern Conference championship game. Kimberly Wert, Kara Daly and Hatti Moore all hit home runs for the Tigers in the victory.
Omaha (29-13): The Mavericks dropped a 2-0 decision to North Dakota State (30-21) in the Summit League Tournament. Kamryn Meyer (20-6) struck out nine and gave up two runs on eight hits in seven innings. Omaha had just three hits, including a double from Lexi Burkhardt. Jamie White and Sierra Leonetti also singled.