(KMAland) -- Omaha, Missouri and UMKC advance on in their conference tournaments Thursday in regional college softball action.
Omaha (19-26): Omaha advanced in the Summit League Tournament with a 5-0 win over North Dakota (17-32). Kamryn Meyer threw a no-hitter, striking out eight and walking just one in the win. Emily Klosterman led the offense with two hits and an RBI, and Hailey Bartz added one hit and drove in two.
Drake (19-30): Drake won their opening game at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament with Loyola (13-29), 7-1, before a 3-0 defeat to Southern Illinois (35-14). Aubree Beitzinger had a pair of hits, and Nicole Timmons and Mackenzie Hupke combined to allow just two hits and a run in the win.
Missouri (38-14): The No. 15 Tigers beat No. 14 LSU (32-19), 4-1, in the Southeastern Conference Tournament. Brooke Wilmes had three hits and drove in two, and Cayla Kessinger went deep for Mizzou in the win. Jordan Weber struck out four and allowed just one run on two hits to get the win.
UMKC (29-24): Mia Hoveland threw all seven innings for UMKC in a 4-2 win over South Dakota State (38-6) in the Summit League Tournament. Kloe Hilbrenner homered and drove in three runs for the Roos in the win.