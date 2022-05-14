(KMAland) -- Nebraska claimed the Big Ten Tournament title while Omaha advanced to the Summit League final in Saturday’s regional college softball action.
Nebraska (40-14): Nebraska won the Big Ten Tournament with a 3-1 win over Michigan in eight innings. Cam Ybarra had a double, a home run, two RBI and scored twice while Sydney Gray drove in a run. Courtney Wallace earned the win while Olivia Ferrell tossed six innings with three hits, four walks and two strikeouts.
Omaha (31-13): Omaha advanced to the finals of the Summit League Tournament after wins over South Dakota (3-1) and North Dakota State (3-2). Jamie White doubled, and Izzy Eltze tripled while Lexi Burkhardt had two RBI in the win over South Dakota. Eltze had two hits and scored one run while White and Lynsey Tucker also plated runs. Sydney Nuismer was the winning pitcher.
In the North Dakota State win, White’s three-RBI homer in the third inning was all the Mavericks needed. Kamryn Meyer got the win after striking out four on three hits in seven innings.
Northern Iowa (32-13): Missouri State was a 10-4 winner over Northern Iowa in the MVC Tournament finals on Saturday. Taylor Hogan had two hits while Mya Dodge, Madison Parks and Kylee Sanders drove in runs, and Moss doubled in the defeat. Kailyn Packard struck out six, and Samantha Heyer fanned four.
Missouri (36-20): Missouri’s SEC Tournament ended with a 4-0 loss to Arkansas in the finals. Jenna Laird had both of Missouri’s hits in the defeat.