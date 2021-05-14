(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa and Omaha were the lone regional winners in Friday's college softball slate.
Iowa State (31-19, 6-12): Iowa State lost to Texas and Oklahoma State 7-4 and 6-5 in the Big 12 Tournament. Sami Williams finished the day with five hits and two RBIs. Mikayla Ramos had three hits.
Iowa (24-17): The Hawkeyes beat Illinois 3-1. Allison Doocy tossed a complete game, striking out one and allowing only three hits for the win. Brylee Klosterman, Riley Sheehy and Nia Carter each had two hits.
Nebraska (21-20): The Huskers lost to Northwestern 6-1. Tristen Edwards' homer in the sixth inning was their only run.
Northern Iowa (31-17): Hannah Kelley's walkoff single gave UNI a 3-2 win over Missouri State. Emmy Wells and Samy Moss also drove in runs. Adara Opiola had two hits. Kailyn Packard struck out nine and allowed four hits in the win.
Omaha (20-26, 12-11) & UMKC (29-26, 11-13): Omaha beat UMKC 2-1 in the Summit League Tournament. Izzy Eltze and Lexi Burkhardt had two hits and drove in the runs. UMKC received hits from Katherine Karnatz, Kloe Hilbrenner, Ally Vonfeldt, Lia Lombardini, Delainey Fenoglio and Sydney McQuinn.
Missouri (38-15, 15-9): The Tigers suffered a 7-6 loss to Florida in the SEC Tournament. Emma Raabe plated three runs and homered. Kendyll Bailey also went deep. Cayla Kessinger muscled two hits.