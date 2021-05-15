(KMAland) -- Iowa and Nebraska went 1-1 in Big Ten play while Iowa State won in the Big 12 Tournament to highlight Saturday's college softball slate.
Iowa State (32-21, 6-12): Iowa State beat Baylor 3-1 in the Big 12 Tournament. Mikayla Ramos had two RBIs in the win. Ramos also had two hits.
Iowa (25-18): Iowa split with Illinois. The Hawkeyes won 7-2 and lost 9-1. Nia Carter had four RBIs in the win.
Nebraska (22-21): The Huskers split with Northwestern, losing 9-1 and winning 5-4. Their win came thanks to Cam Ybarra's walkoff two RBI knock in the seventh. Ybarra finished the game with three RBIs off three hits. Billie Andrews had two hits.
Northern Iowa (31-18, 20-8): Southern Illinois beat Northern Iowa 2-0. Adara Opiola had one of UNI's two hits.
Omaha (20-18, 12-11): South Dakota State swept Omaha 9-0 and 4-2. Jamie White drove in both runs for the Mavs.