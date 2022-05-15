(KMAland) -- Omaha forced a winner-take-all Summit League championship game, but they fell short to South Dakota State in regional college softball on Sunday.
Omaha (32-14): Omaha forced a winner-take-all Summit League championship game with a 3-0 win over South Dakota State (39-11), but the Jackrabbits won 5-0 in the final. Kamryn Meyer (22-6) struck out 10 in a complete-game shutout in the opener. Lynsey Tucker and Jamie White had one hit and one RBI each. In game two, Omaha had just one hit — from Rachel Weber — while Meyer (22-7) gave up four hits and an unearned run in three innings.