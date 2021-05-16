(KMAland) -- Iowa edged past Illinois while Nebraska lost a one-run battle with Northwestern in regional college softball action on Sunday.
Iowa (26-18): Grace Banes hit a two-run home run to lift Iowa to a 4-3 win over Illinois. Marissa Peek also added a two-run hit for the Hawkeyes in the victory. Allison Doocy threw three shutout innings of relief to move to 12-5 on the season.
Nebraska (22-22): Nebraska dropped a 6-5 decision to Northwestern. Tristen Edwards and Rylie Unzicker both had two hits and hit one home run each while Billie Andrews added three hits and two RBI for the Huskers.