(KMAland) -- Iowa Western nabbed another sweep while Iowa, Nebraska, UNI and Drake all pitched shutouts in regional college softball action on Sunday.
Iowa Western (39-19, 24-18): Iowa Western finished a four-game sweep of North Iowa Area Community College with 5-1 and 8-1 wins. The Reivers have won six in a row.
Iowa State (28-19, 3-12): The Cyclones lost a tight 3-2 battle with Texas Tech (19-25, 3-15). Sami Williams and Milaysia Ochoa had two hits each for the Iowa State offense while Karlie Charles took a tough loss after 5 1/3 innings with just two runs allowed.
Iowa (20-16): Allison Doocy threw five no-hit innings with five strikeouts for Iowa in an 8-0 five-inning win over Rutgers (7-29). Riley Sheehy doubled among two hits and drove in two, and Brylee Klosterman went deep for the Hawkeyes.
Nebraska (20-16): Nebraska rolled to an 8-0 win over Maryland (14-22). Billie Andrews, Cam Ybarra and Kaylin Kinney all hit home runs for the Huskers. Kinney finished 2-for-2 with three RBI and two runs scored, and Courtney Wallace threw a five-inning three-hit shutout.
Omaha (26-21, 10-10) & UMKC (14-26, 8-11): Omaha and UMKC split a doubleheader with the Roos winning 5-2 in the opener and the Mavericks taking a 9-2 win. Faith Willis tripled, homered and drove in four for UMKC in their win while Taylor Johnson, Lexi Burkhardt and Diana Murtha all had two-hit games for Omaha in theirs.
Northern Iowa (27-17, 17-7): A six-run fifth finished an 8-0 win for Northern Iowa over Illinois State (28-9, 14-5). Kailyn Packard threw the three-hit shutout with four strikeouts while Kamryn Schafer singled, homered and drove in two, and Adara Opiola had two hits and an RBI for the Panthers.
Drake (17-27, 11-12): Nicole Timmons struck out 11 and allowed just two hits in a complete game shutout for Drake, which won 3-0 over Loyola (10-27, 6-15). Emily Valtman led the offense with a hit and two RBI.
Missouri (35-13, 13-8): No. 3 Florida (37-8, 16-5) rallied for three runs in the seventh to take down Missouri, 3-2. The Tigers got run-scoring hits from Jenna Laird and Hatti Moore while Jordan Weber threw 5 1/3 two-hit innings with five strikeouts.
Kansas (22-23, 2-13): Baylor was a 6-1 winner over Kansas. The Jayhawks lone run came on a solo home run from Lyric Moore.