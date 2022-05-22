(KMAland) -- Missouri stayed afloat in the NCAA Tournament while Nebraska saw its season come to a close.
Nebraska (41-16): Nebraska lost a pair of games to Oklahoma State (43-12) and North Texas (38-14), 7-4 and 3-0, and were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament. The Huskers led over Oklahoma State into the bottom of the fourth before a four-run frame for the Pokes. Courtney Wallace had two hits and two RBI, and Billie Andrews went deep and drove in two of her own. Wallace (17-7) gave up just two earned runs (five total) to take the loss. Against North Texas, the Huskers had singles by Abbie Squier and Peyton Glatter in the listless defeat.
Missouri (38-21): Arizona (35-20) beat Missouri, 2-0, to open the day. Jordan Weber threw five strong innings with six strikeouts, but the offense managed just four hits. Kendyll Bailey posted the only extra-base hit of the game — a double. Later, Missouri extended their season with a 2-0 win over Missouri State. A Brooke Wilmes RBI single in the first and a Kara Daly homer in the second inning plated the runs for the Tigers. Laurin Krings struck out 11 while allowing only three hits and three walks in the shutout.