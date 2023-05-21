Nebraska Cornhuskers

(Stillwater) -- Nebraska softball had their season end at the hands of Oklahoma State in a regional final Sunday. 

REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Oklahoma State 5 Nebraska 2 

