(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa beat Iowa State in regional softball action on Friday evening.
Northern Iowa 8 Iowa State 0
Sammey Bunch drove in three runs on two hits and homered for the 22nd time this season. Emmy Wells and Brooke Snider also plated two runs. Sammy Moss and Madison Parks scored twice each.
Kailyn Packard tossed five innings allowing only one hit. ISU's only hit came from Sami Williams.
Northern Iowa (32-18) will face the winner of Missouri/Illinois-Chicago. Iowa State (32-22) faces the loser.
Missouri 8 Illinois Chicago 0
Missouri rolled behind a seven-strikeout, one-hit shutout from Jordan Weber. Hatti Moore added four hits and drove in three runs, Cayla Kessinger was 3 for 3 with two RBI and Brooke Wilmes went deep among two hits and scored twice.