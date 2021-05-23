(Columbia) -- Iowa State and Missouri stayed alive in the NCAA Tournament regional played in Columbia.
The Cyclones (34-22) beat UIC and Northern Iowa (32-20), 4-0 and 4-3, to stay alive while Missouri (40-15) was a victor over the Panthers, 4-0.
Karlie Charles threw seven shutout innings and allowed just four hits, and Mikayla Ramos went deep in the win over UIC. Carli Spelhaug’s home run in the top of the seventh was the difference for the Cyclones in the win over UNI.
Missouri’s win over UNI came behind a one-hit, 10-strikeout complete game shutout.