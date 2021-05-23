(KMAland) -- Missouri's Jordan Weber tossed a no-hitter to lead the Tigers to a regional championship win over Iowa State on Sunday in college softball action.
Iowa State (34-23) & Missouri (41-15): Missouri’s Jordan Weber threw a seven-strikeout no-hitter in a 5-0 win over Iowa State. The win clinched a regional championship for the Tigers. Harlan alum Logan Schaben was one of just two baserunners for the Cyclones, as she walked in two plate appearances. Brooke Wilmes had two hits, including a home run, and drove in two.