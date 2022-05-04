(KMAland) -- Iowa State beat Drake and Iowa knocked off Northern Iowa in regional college softball on Wednesday.
Iowa State (24-25) & Drake (18-26): Karlie Charles threw a five-inning complete game one-hitter with five strikeouts for Iowa State in a 9-0 win over Drake. Angelina Allen went 2-for-2 with a home run, four RBI and two runs, and Kasey Simpson added a double, a home run and three RBI. Drake’s only hit of the game came from Libby Ryan.
Iowa (20-29) & Northern Iowa (29-12): Iowa scored two runs in the third and picked up a 3-2 win over Northern Iowa. Nia Carter led the Hawkeyes with four hits, including a double, and Kalena Burns posted two hits and three RBI. Katherine Serna threw five shutout innings in the win.
Sammy Moss led UNI with two hits, and Kamryn Shaffer and Emmy Wells pitched in one hit and one RBI apiece for the Panthers.