(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa pitcher Samantha Heyer tossed a perfect game Friday night in the Panthers’ 8-0 win over Evansville.
Heyer struck out 10 batters in the perfect outing. It’s Northern Iowa’s first perfect game since 2014.
Check out the full regional college softball scoreboard below.
REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Iowa State 3 Kansas 1
Wisconsin 3 Iowa 0
Ohio State 2 Nebraska 1
St. John’s 12 Creighton 3
Omaha 7 North Dakota State 1
Omaha 3 North Dakota State 2 – 10 Innings
Northern Iowa 8 Evansville 0
Arkansas 9 Missouri 0
Kansas City 3 St. Thomas 1
St. Thomas 8 Kansas City 0