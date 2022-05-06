(KMAland) -- Iowa State walked off a winner over Kansas, Missouri upset No. 8 Alabama, UMKC nabbed a sweep, Drake split and Iowa and Nebraska both took losses in regional college softball on Friday.
Iowa State (26-25, 5-11) & Kansas (14-33, 2-14): Iowa State walked off for an 8-7 win over Kansas. Kasey Simpson’s sacrifice fly scored the winning run in a six-run comeback win. Milaysia Ochoa had two doubles, drove in one and scored twice, including the game-winning run, and Kali Gose and Mikayla Ramos added two RBI apiece for the Cyclones. Ellie Spelhaug (10-16) threw three shutout innings in relief to pick up the win.
Shelby Gayre and Haleigh Harper both hit home runs and combined to drive in five for Kansas in the defeat. Lyric Moore added a double among two hits and drove in one.
Iowa (20-30, 2-19): Iowa managed just four hits in a 5-1 loss to Purdue (23-29, 6-14). Denali Loecker, Sophia Maras, Grace Banes and Rylie Moss all had one hit each for the Hawkeyes.
Nebraska (35-14, 15-5): Nebraska could not get their offense going during a 5-0 shutout loss to Indiana (28-19, 11-11). Cam Ybarra had two hits and Sydney Gray added one knock for Nebraska. Olivia Ferrell (18-7) threw all seven innings for Nebraska, striking out five and giving up three earned runs.
Drake (19-27, 13-11): Drake and Missouri State (25-17, 18-6) split a doubleheader. The Bulldogs won 2-0 in the opener while Missouri State rolled to a 13-4 win in the finale. Delaney Taylor and Libby Ryan finished with two hits and an RBI each in the opening win. Nicole Timmons and Mackenzie Hupke (4-7) threw a four-hit combined shutout with seven combined strikeouts. Addie Lightner led the offense in game two with a grand slam, and Emily Valtman had two hits.
Missouri (33-17, 12-9): Missouri upset No. 8 Alabama (39-10, 14-8), 3-2 in 8 innings. Brooke Wilmes had three hits, Kimberly Wert smacked a two-run home run and Jenna Laird also had a hit and scored a run for the Tigers. Jordan Weber threw all eight innings, struck out seven and gave up just two runs to get the win.
Kansas City (12-33, 8-11): Kansas City picked up a pair of wins over South Dakota (27-22, 11-9), 9-3 and 9-5. Ally Vonfeldt had two hits and drove in four runs, and Alexis D’Ambrosio pitched in three hits and three RBI in the opener. Mia Hoveland (6-14) threw all seven innings with four strikeouts for the Roos. D’Ambrosio and Vonfeldt homered and combined to drive in four in game two while Ashley Thorne had a three-run double. Camryn Stickel (4-10) was the winning pitcher, and Casey Stout threw the final 2 1/3 innings for her first save.