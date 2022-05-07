(KMAland) -- Drake and Northern Iowa went 2-0, Iowa State and Kansas split, Iowa beat Purdue and Nebraska took care of Indiana in Saturday’s college softball action.
Iowa State (27-26, 6-12) & Kansas (16-33, 3-15): Iowa State and Kansas split the doubleheader on Saturday with Kansas winning 3-2 and Iowa State winning 5-3.
Sara Roszak went deep and drove in all three runs in the Jayhawks’ win while Olivia Bruno and Haleigh Harper doubled, and Katie Brooks got the win after striking out six and allowing three hits in seven innings. Angelina Allen had two hits for Iowa State while Mikayla Ramos and Natalie Wellet each drove in runs.
In Iowa State’s win, Milaysia Ochoa had two RBI while Alesia Ranches and Wellet had one RBI. Allen muscled three smacks, doubled and scored twice, and Kaylee Pond scored two runs. Saya Swain took the win after allowing three hits and three earned runs with three strikeouts in four innings. Bruno went deep and drove in two in the loss.
Iowa (21-30, 3-19): Iowa was a 9-3 winner over Purdue (23-30, 6-15) thanks to a seven-run fourth inning. Kalena Burns had two hits, scored once and drove in three runs while Sophia Maras doubled, managed two hits, drove in two runs and scored once. Brylee Klosterman had two RBI, one hit and scored once, and Grace Banes and Rylie Moss each had RBI. Katherine Serna got the win after striking out four on three hits.
Nebraska (36-14, 16-5): Nebraska put up five runs in the third for a 7-2 win over Indiana (27-20, 10-12). Abbie Squier had two hits, doubled and drove in a run while Cam Ybarra, Mya Felder and Ava Bredwell also drove in runs, and Billie Andrews doubled. Courtney Wallace got the win after tossing seven innings, allowing four hits, walking three and striking out five.
Omaha (28-12, 16-4): Omaha earned a sweep of Western Illinois (4-16, 8-36). The Mavericks won the first game 9-0 and the second 4-2. Jamie White had two hits, a double and three RBI in the first win while Rachel Weber had two hits and three RBI, and Lynsey Tucker managed three hits and scored three times. Kamryn Meyer got the win with eight strikeouts on one hit in five innings.
In the second game, Izzy Eltze had four hits, homered, tripled, scored three times and drove in one run while Lexi Burkhardt managed two hits, a double and an RBI. Sydney Nuismer earned the win after striking out seven and allowing two earned runs on eight hits.
Northern Iowa (31-12, 22-1): The Panthers swept Bradley (24-25, 12-14) 7-1 and 8-1. Emmy Wells homered in the first game while Mya Dodge, Madison Parks and Taylor Hogan hit doubles. Parks had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run, and Kylee Sanders had two hits and two RBI. Kailyn Packard struck out 11 and allowed four hits in the win.
Wells also homered in the second game while driving in three and drawing two walks. Sanders, Hogan, Brooke Snider, Hannah Isley and Daryn Lamprecht also drove in runs. Samantha Heyer struck out 11 and allowed five hits on three walks in seven innings.
Drake (20-28, 4-12): Drake blanked Missouri State (25-18, 18-7) in an 8-0 win on Saturday. Emily Valtman homered, had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run while Paige Bedsworth doubled and pushed in two runs. Macy Johnson had two hits, drove in one run, scored once and doubled in the win while Libby Ryan also doubled and scored a run. Nicole Timmons recorded her sixth win of the year by striking out four and walking three on three hits in five innings.
Missouri (33-18, 13-10): Alabama (40-10, 15-8) avenged their Friday loss with a 3-1 win over Missouri. Kendyll Bailey’s home run in the first inning was Missouri’s only run. Brooke Wilmes, Kimberly Wert and Hatti Moore each doubled, and Laurin Krings struck out five on five hits and three earned runs in the loss.
Kansas City (13-33, 9-11): The Roos were a 9-0 victor over South Dakota (27-23, 11-10). Kansas City scored three in the first and five in the fourth en route to the win. Kloe Hilbrenner homered, had two hits and scored twice while Alexis D’Ambrosio had three hits, two RBI and scored twice, and Lexy Smith scratched in three runs on one hit and scored once. Ashley Thorne had two RBI despite not having a hit, and Audrey Danielson was the winning pitcher.