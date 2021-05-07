(KMAland) -- Iowa State rolled past Kansas, Iowa edged Nebraska and Omaha swept South Dakota in regional college softball action on Friday.
Northwest Missouri State (18-22, 12-14): The Bearcats saw their season come to a close with a sweep at the hands of Central Oklahoma in the MIAA Tournament, losing 3-2 and 2-0. Madison Friest drove in two runs and scored a run. Kaitlyn Weis, Abby Nolte and Grace Ruehle had two hits in the 3-2 defeat.
Iowa State (29-19, 4-12) & Kansas (22-24, 2-14): Iowa State posted seven in the fourth en route to a 9-3 win over Kansas. Carli Spelhaug plated three runs. Milaysia Ochoa drove in two on three hits and scored twice. One of her three hits was a homer. Shelby Gayre had two hits for Kansas.
Iowa (21-16) & Nebraska (20-17): Iowa beat Nebraska in a 1-0 pitcher's duel. Brylee Klosterman had the game's only RBI and tallied two hits. Riley Sheehy also had two knocks. Iowa's Allison Doocy allowed only one hit, which came from Caitlynn Neal.
Omaha (17-25, 11-10): Omaha swept South Dakota 6-2 and 3-2. In the first game, Lynsey Tucker, Izzy Eltze, Jamie White, Diana Murtha, Sydney Ross and Emily Klosterman each had RBIs. Murtha homered. Kamryn Meyer struck out five and allowed only four hits. White had two hits in the second game. Sydney Hampton earned the win in the circle.
Missouri (35-14, 13-9): Missouri fell to Tennessee 4-0. The Tigers only managed one hit, which came from Jenna Laird.
UMKC (25-24, 9-13): North Dakota swept UMKC by a pair of 3-2 scores. Kloe Hilbrenner had two hits in the first game while Mia Hoveland struck out eight. Hilbrenner had three hits and two RBIs in the second win.