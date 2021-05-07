Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing later in the day. High 62F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thundershowers in the evening...overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.