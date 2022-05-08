(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Omaha both won tight conference games while Iowa, UNI and Missouri lost close conference battles of their own in regional college softball on Sunday.
Iowa (21-31, 3-20): Iowa dropped an eight-inning battle with Purdue (24-30, 7-15), 4-3. Nia Carter had two hits, Denali Loecker added one hit and two RBI and Grace Banes tallied an RBI double for the Hawkeyes. Breanna Vasquez (6-14) threw all eight innings for Iowa, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks.
Nebraska (37-14, 17-5): Nebraska took a 5-4 walk-off win in 8 innings over Indiana (27-21, 10-13). Mya Felder delivered the game-winning hit in the eighth, finishing with two hits on the day. Cam Ybarra, Billie Andrews and Sydney Gray all hit home runs and combined for seven hits, three RBI and four runs. Courtney Wallace (15-6) threw a shutout eighth inning to get the win.
Northern Iowa (31-13, 22-2): Northern Iowa dropped just their second Missouri Valley Conference game of the season, 2-1, to Bradley (25-25, 13-14). The Braves scored both of their runs in the sixth and held the Panthers to just one hit — a Mya Dodge home run. Kailyn Packard (19-6) struck out 13 in six innings and gave up two runs on six hits to take the tough-luck loss.
Missouri (33-19, 12-11): Missouri lost a tight 3-1 meeting to No. 8 Alabama (41-10, 16-8). Jenna Laird had two hits and scored once, and Alex Honnold and Emma Raabe pitched in one hit each for the Tigers. Jordan Weber (3.2 IP) and Megan Schumacher (2.1 IP) combined on a solid pitching performance for Mizzou.
Omaha (29-12, 17-4): Omaha edged past Western Illinois (8-37, 4-17) for a 2-1 win. Kamryn Meyer (20-5) threw five innings and struck out eight before giving way to Sydney Hampton, who had two strikeouts in two innings for her first save. Sydney Ross led the Mavericks offense with a home run among two hits and scored twice. Lynsey Tucker added an RBI double in the win.