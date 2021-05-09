(KMAland) -- Iowa State beat Kansas, Nebraska beat Iowa and UMKC earned a sweep in college softball action on Saturday.
Iowa State (30-19, 5-12) & Kansas (22-25, 2-15): Iowa State beat Kansas 5-4 thanks to a run in the seventh. Milaysia Ochoa drove in two runs on two hits. Sam Williams, Mikayla Ramos, Kali Gose and Kasey Simpson each had two hits. Ashlyn Anderson paced Kansas with three hits. Morgyn Wynne drove in two runs.
Iowa (21-17) & Nebraska (21-17): Nebraska beat Iowa 4-0. Cam Ybarra had three hits and an RBI. Abbie Squier also plated a run. Courtney Wallace earned the win in the circle.
UNI (29-17): The Panthers swept Southern Illinois 7-5 and 1-0. In the first game, UNI scored four runs in sixth to get the win. Sammey Bunch had three hits and Emmy Wells drove in four. Bunch drove in the only run in game two.
Drake (17-29, 11-14): Drake suffered a pair of losses to Bradley -- 7-5 and 18-1. Emily Valtman drove in two runs.
Omaha (18-26, 12-11): Omaha split with South Dakota, winning 11-6 and losing 5-1. Taylor Johnson and Izzy Eltze had two RBI each in the win. Eltze muscled four hits.
Missouri (36-14, 14-9): Missouri beat Tennessee 7-4. Hatti Moore drove in three on two hits. Emma Raabe also had two hits.
UMKC (27-24, 11-13): The Roos ended their regular season with a sweep of North Dakota -- 2-1 and 7-1. Lia Lombardini drove in four in the second win.