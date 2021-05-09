(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Iowa, Northern Iowa, Drake and Missouri were all winners in Sunday's regional college softball action.
Check out the full rundown below.
Iowa State (31-19, 6-12) & Kansas (22-26, 2-16): The Cyclones had three runs in the sixth and five in the seventh in a 12-4 win over Kansas. Sami Williams drove in three runs. Carli Spelhaug, Skyler Ramos and Mikayla Ramos drove in two. Shelby Gayre plated three runs for Kansas.
Iowa (23-17) & Nebraska (21-19): The Hawkeyes concluded a weekend series with a pair of wins over Nebraska -- 6-1 and 4-1. Denali Loecker drove in three on three hits in the first win. Klosterman, Kalena Burns, Grace Banes and Nia Carter each had a run in the second win. Sarah Lehman earned the win in the circle.
Northern Iowa (30-17, 20-7): The Panthers beat Southern Illinois 3-0. Adara Opiola, Kamryn Shaffer and Sammy Moss drove in the runs for UNI. Kailyn Packard struck out nine and allowed only four hits in seven innings.
Drake (18-29, 12-14): Drake beat Bradley 11-2. Alexia Lara had three RBIs on one hit. Libby Ryan, Emily Valtman and Skylar Rigby each drove in two each. Nicole Timmons earned the win in the circle. She struck out two and allowed seven hits in six innings of action.
Missouri (37-14, 15-9): Missouri scored four in the fifth to beat Tennessee 5-3. Jenna Laird had two RBIs. Hatti Moore, Cayla Kessinger and Emma Raabe also drove in runs.