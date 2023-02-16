Kansas Jayhawks

(KMAland) -- Nebraska lost a pair of games while Kansas snagged a shutout win in regional college baseball on Thursday.

REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD 

Oklahoma State 10 Nebraska 0

UCLA 8 Nebraska 0

Kansas 5 Cal State Fullerton 0

