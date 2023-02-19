(KMAland) -- Iowa State posted a 2-0 day while Omaha and Missouri both went 1-0 to highlight regional college softball on Sunday. Check out the full regional scoreboard below.
REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Iowa State 7 Idaho State 4
Iowa State 6 Seattle 0
Syracuse 11 Iowa 4
Arkansas 6 Nebraska 1
Texas A&M-Commerce 5 Creighton 4
Omaha 4 Loyola-Chicago 1
Evansville 8 Kansas City 3
Kansas City 8 Tennessee-Martin 7
Missouri 6 Pittsburgh 4
Winona State 5 Northwest Missouri State 4
Sioux Falls 12 Northwest Missouri State 4