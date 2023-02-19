Iowa State Cyclones

(KMAland) -- Iowa State posted a 2-0 day while Omaha and Missouri both went 1-0 to highlight regional college softball on Sunday. Check out the full regional scoreboard below.

REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Iowa State 7 Idaho State 4

Iowa State 6 Seattle 0

Syracuse 11 Iowa 4

Arkansas 6 Nebraska 1

Texas A&M-Commerce 5 Creighton 4

Omaha 4 Loyola-Chicago 1

Evansville 8 Kansas City 3

Kansas City 8 Tennessee-Martin 7

Missouri 6 Pittsburgh 4

Winona State 5 Northwest Missouri State 4

Sioux Falls 12 Northwest Missouri State 4

