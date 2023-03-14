Missouri Tigers

(KMAland) -- Iowa downed Lafayette while Missouri swept Illinois in regional college softball on Tuesday. 

REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD 

Iowa 8 Lafayette 0

Missouri 3 Illinois 2

Missouri 7 Illinois 0

