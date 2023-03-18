(KMAland) -- Iowa and Northern Iowa picked up wins in regional college softball on Saturday.
REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Texas 5 Iowa 1
Iowa 12 South Florida 4
Northern Iowa 17 Murray State 0
Villanova 10 Creighton 4
