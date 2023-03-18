NCAA Softball
(KMAland) -- Iowa and Northern Iowa picked up wins in regional college softball on Saturday.

REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD 

Texas 5 Iowa 1

Iowa 12 South Florida 4

Northern Iowa 17 Murray State 0

Villanova 10 Creighton 4

