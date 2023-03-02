NCAA Softball
Photo by Andy Mead/ISI Photos/Getty Images

(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Kansas both lost in regional college softball on Thursday. Check out the scoreboard below.

REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD 

Arkansas 4 Iowa State 0

South Florida 4 Kansas 2

