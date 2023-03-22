(KMAland) -- Nebraska edged Iowa State, Missouri took down Drake and Omaha knocked off Creighton in regional college softball on Wednesday.
REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Nebraska 3 Iowa State 1
Missouri 7 Drake 1
Omaha 2 Creighton 1
