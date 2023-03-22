College Softball

(KMAland) -- Nebraska edged Iowa State, Missouri took down Drake and Omaha knocked off Creighton in regional college softball on Wednesday. 

REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD 

Nebraska 3 Iowa State 1

Missouri 7 Drake 1

Omaha 2 Creighton 1

 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.