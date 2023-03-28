NCAA Softball
Photo by Andy Mead/ISI Photos/Getty Images

(KMAland) -- Iowa and Nebraska split a doubleheader while Kansas shut out Kansas City in regional college softball on Tuesday.

REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD 

Iowa 4 Nebraska 2

Nebraska 9 Iowa 3

Kansas 6 Kansas City 0

