College Softball

(KMAland) -- Drake shut out Creighton, Missouri downed UNI & Omaha fell in regional college softball on Wednesday. 

REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD 

Drake 9 Creighton 0

Wichita State 6 Omaha 1

Missouri 4 Northern Iowa 1

