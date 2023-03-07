Creighton Bluejays Logo.jpg

(KMAland) -- Creighton dropped a pair of games in regional college softball on Tuesday. 

REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD 

Long Island 2 Creighton 0

Southern Indiana 4 Creighton 0

