(KMAland) -- Nebraska routed Michigan in college softball Saturday.
Check out the full scoreboard below.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Texas Tech 8 Iowa State 4
Nebraska 8 Michigan 0
Butler 10 Creighton 0
Omaha 3 North Dakota 0
Omaha 3 North Dakota 2
Northwestern 8 Iowa 3 – 10 innings
Murray State 7 Drake 2
Murray State 7 Drake 6 – 9 innings
Northern Iowa 9 Bradley 0
Baylor 3 Kansas 1
South Dakota 10 Kansas City 2
South Dakota 5 Kansas City 3
Washburn 8 Northwest Missouri State 2
Northwest Missouri State 5 Washburn 1