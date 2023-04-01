Nebraska Cornhuskers

(KMAland) -- Nebraska routed Michigan in college softball Saturday.

Check out the full scoreboard below.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Texas Tech 8 Iowa State 4

Nebraska 8 Michigan 0

Butler 10 Creighton 0

Omaha 3 North Dakota 0

Omaha 3 North Dakota 2 

Northwestern 8 Iowa 3 – 10 innings

Murray State 7 Drake 2

Murray State 7 Drake 6 – 9 innings

Northern Iowa 9 Bradley 0

Baylor 3 Kansas 1

South Dakota 10 Kansas City 2

South Dakota 5 Kansas City 3

Washburn 8 Northwest Missouri State 2

Northwest Missouri State 5 Washburn 1 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.