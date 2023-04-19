(KMAland) -- Iowa handled Western Illinois while Missouri edged Kansas in regional college softball on Wednesday.
REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Iowa 7 Western Illinois 1
Missouri 4 Kansas 3
Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..
Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
Updated: April 19, 2023 @ 10:20 pm
(KMAland) -- Iowa handled Western Illinois while Missouri edged Kansas in regional college softball on Wednesday.
REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Iowa 7 Western Illinois 1
Missouri 4 Kansas 3
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.