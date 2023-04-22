(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Omaha took sweeps, and UNI, Drake, Northwest Missouri State and Kansas City were also winners in regional college softball on Saturday.
REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Iowa State 8 Colorado State 0
Iowa State 6 Colorado State 2
Minnesota 3 Iowa 0
Northern Iowa 5 Illinois State 3
Drake 8 Valparaiso 4
Wisconsin 4 Nebraska 3
Connecticut 10 Creighton 5
Omaha 8 South Dakota 1
Omaha 2 South Dakota 1
Northwest Missouri State 5 Pittsburg State 2
Pittsburg State 7 Northwest Missouri State 1
Missouri 2 North Texas 1
Kansas City 9 Western Illinois 7
Western Illinois 9 Kansas City 1
Texas Tech 6 Kansas 1