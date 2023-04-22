NCAA Softball
(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Omaha took sweeps, and UNI, Drake, Northwest Missouri State and Kansas City were also winners in regional college softball on Saturday. 

REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD 

Iowa State 8 Colorado State 0

Iowa State 6 Colorado State 2

Minnesota 3 Iowa 0

Northern Iowa 5 Illinois State 3

Drake 8 Valparaiso 4

Wisconsin 4 Nebraska 3

Connecticut 10 Creighton 5

Omaha 8 South Dakota 1

Omaha 2 South Dakota 1

Northwest Missouri State 5 Pittsburg State 2

Pittsburg State 7 Northwest Missouri State 1

Missouri 2 North Texas 1

Kansas City 9 Western Illinois 7

Western Illinois 9 Kansas City 1

Texas Tech 6 Kansas 1

