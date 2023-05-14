Omaha Mavericks

(KMAland) -- The Omaha softball team won the Summit League championship in a pitcher’s duel with South Dakota State on Sunday.

REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Omaha 1 South Dakota State 0 (Summit League Championship)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.