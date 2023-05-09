Missouri Tigers

(KMAland) -- Missouri snagged a win in the SEC Tournament on Tuesday in regional college softball. 

REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD 

Missouri 3 Mississippi State 1 (SEC Tournament)

