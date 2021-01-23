(KMAland) -- Nebraska opened with a sweep, Creighton beat Omaha, Drake downed UNI and Iowa lost their opener in regional college volleyball action on Friday.
Creighton (1-0): Jaela Zimmerman had 11 kills, 12 digs and six blocks, and Ally Van Eekeeren passed out 17 assists for Creighton in a sweep of Omaha.
Drake (1-0): Drake opened the season with a four-set win over Northern Iowa. Emily Plock had 19 kills, Jada Wills added 16 and Haley Bush finished with 13 and 15 digs. Caitlyn Smith had 44 assists and 22 digs, and Kylee Macke pitched in 15 digs.
Iowa (0-1): Iowa fell in four sets to Illinois (1-0) to open their season. Courtney Buzzerio led the Hawkeyes with 12 kids while Bailey Ortega had 19 assists and Joslyn Boyer finished with 15 digs.
Nebraska (1-0): The Huskers rolled to a sweep of Indiana (0-1) behind 11 kills and four aces from Lexi Sun. Nicklin Hames passed out 29 assists and had nine digs, and Lauren Stivrins (9 kills), Madi Kubik (8 kills) and Riley Zuhn (4 blocks) all added strong nights.
Northern Iowa (0-1): Northern Iowa lost in four sets to Drake. Emily Holterhaus finished with 12 kills, 15 digs, four blocks and three aces for the Panthers while Tayler Alden had 26 assists and Kaylissa Arndorfer added 10 kills.
Omaha (0-1): Omaha lost in a sweep to Creighton. Sami Clarkson had 24 assists, Claire Mountjoy added 19 digs and McKenna Ruch had a double-double with 13 kills and 12 digs.
REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD (1/22)
Big Ten Conference
Illinois 3 Iowa 1
Nebraska 3 Indiana 0
Ohio State 3 Maryland 2
Wisconsin 3 Purdue 0
Northwestern 3 Rutgers 0
Big East Conference
Creighton 3 Omaha 0
Marquette 3 Illinois State 0
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 3 Northern Iowa 1
Missouri State 3 Oral Reobrts 1
Memphis 3 Southern Illinois 1
Summit League
North Dakota State 3 North Dakota 1
Wichita State 3 South Dakota 0
