(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Drake and Omaha were winners while Iowa and Northern Iowa both lost in regional college volleyball action on Saturday.
Nebraska (2-0): Nicklin Hames had 31 assists and eight digs for Nebraska in a sweep of Indiana. Lexi Sun added 11 kills and three blocks, and Lauren Stivrins and Callie Schwarzenbach had six swats apiece for the Huskers.
Iowa (0-2): Iowa lost in four sets to Illinois for the second straight day. Courtney Buzzerio (12 kills), Bailey Ortega (19 assists), Joslyn Boyer (15 digs) and Hannah Clayton (7 blocks) had top performances for the Hawkeyes.
Drake (2-0, 1-0): Drake beat Western Illinois in four sets behind Emily Plock (17 kills), Lindsey Pliapol (13 kills) and Jada Wills (11 kills, 14 digs). caitlyn Smith added 33 assists and 12 digs.
Northern Iowa (0-2): Northern Iowa fell to Omaha in four sets. Emily Holterhaus had 13 kills, Carly Spies and Kaylissa Arndorfer swatted four blocks each and Tayler Alden added 32 assists.
Omaha (1-1): Omaha knocked off Northern in four sets. Sadie Limback had 15 kills while McKenna Ruch finished with 14 winners. Sami Clarkson passed out 39 assists and added 10 digs in the win.
REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD (1/23)
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 3 Indiana 0
Illinois 3 Iowa 1
Ohio State 3 Maryland 2
Minnesota 3 Michigan State 0
Northwestern 3 Rutgers 0
Wisconsin 3 Purdue 0
Big East Conference
Illinois State 3 Marquette 2
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 3 Western Illinois 1
Omaha 3 Northern Iowa 1
Missouri State 3 South Dakota 2
Southern Illinois 3 Memphis 2
Summit League
Wichita State 3 Oral Roberts 0
North Dakota State 3 North Dakota 0
