(KMAland) -- Seven former KMAlanders were in college volleyball action for Iowa Central, Iowa Western and Southwestern on Tuesday.
Check out the former area athletes and their statistics below.
Kealey Anderson, Iowa Central/Shenandoah: 9 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks (vs. Ellsworth)
Elaina Bohnet, Iowa Western/Abraham Lincoln: 4 digs (vs. SWCC)
Delaney Esterling, Iowa Western/Lewis Central: 2 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks (vs. SWCC)
Emma Hanson, SWCC/Creston: 2 kills, 3 digs (vs. IWCC)
Abbi Hood, SWCC/Creston: 3 digs (vs. IWCC)
MaKenna Hudson, SWCC/Creston: 8 digs, 7 assists (vs. IWCC)
Alesha Johnson, Iowa Central/St. Albert: 31 assists, 6 digs, 1 kill (vs. Ellsworth)