(KMAland) -- Drake beat UNI, Mizzou took down LSU, Aimee Adams & South Dakota upset Creighton and Iowa lost in college volleyball action on Friday.
Iowa (0-3): Iowa lost in three straight sets to Purdue (1-2). Bailey Ortega had 15 assists while Courtney Buzzerrio finished with 10 assists and seven digs to go with seven kills.
Creighton (2-1): No. 14 Creighton lost in five sets to South Dakota (1-2). Jaela Zimmerman had 19 kills while Keeley Davis chipped in 14 kills and 19 digs. Grace Nelson added 26 digs, Ellie Bolton tallied 22 digs and Ally Van Eekeren posted 29 assists.
Drake (4-0, 2-0): Haley Bush had 15 kills and nine digs for Drake in a four-set win over Northern Iowa. Emily Plock added 11 kills, Caitlyn Smith posted 31 assists and Kylee Macke had a team-high 18 digs.
Northern Iowa (0-4, 0-2): Emily Holterhaus had 16 kills and 15 digs for the Panthers in a four-set los to Drake. Carly Spies added 12 kills and six blocks, and Tayler Alden finished with 38 assists. Baylee Petersen pitched in 23 digs.
Missouri (7-2): Missouri won in five sets over LSU (3-4). The Tigers got 24 kills and three blocks from Kylie Deberg and 20 kills and nine digs from Anna Dixon. Jaden Newsome passed out 48 assists for the Tigers, and Emily Brown led with 14 digs.
-Aimee Adams, South Dakota/Kuemper Catholic: 5 kills, 5 blocks, 9 digs
REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Purdue 3 Iowa 0
Rutgers 3 Indiana 1
Wisconsin 3 Illinois 0
Minnesota 3 Maryland 0
Big East Conference
Valparaiso 3 Butler 0
Loyola 3 Butler 2
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 3 Northern Iowa 1
Cincinnati 3 Illinois State 1
Indiana State 3 Evansville 1
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 3 LSU 2
South Carolina 3 Alabama 1
Florida 3 Ole Miss 0
Kentucky 3 Arkansas 0
Summit League
