(KMAland) -- Missouri rallied to beat LSU while Iowa and UNI both lost in regional college volleyball action on Saturday.
Iowa (0-4): Iowa was swept by Purdue in Big Ten Conference action. Bailey Ortega had 18 assists while Leanne Lowry led with 13 digs. Audrey Black added 10 kills, and Courtney Buzzerio finished with seven kills, 12 assists and 10 digs.
Northern Iowa (0-5): Northern Iowa lost in four sets to Marquette (2-1). Emily Holterhaus led with 16 kills while Tayler Alden passed out 36 assists and Kaylee Donner posted 12 digs.
Missouri (8-2): Missouri rallied for a five-set win over LSU in Southeastern Conference play. Kylie Deberg finished with 23 kills and 11 digs while Jaden Newsome passed out 41 assists. Anna Dixon added five aces, and Emily Brown tallied 16 digs.
REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD (1/30)
Big Ten Conference
Purdue 3 Iowa 0
Wisconsin 3 Illinois 1
Indiana 3 Rutgers 1
Minnesota 3 Maryland 0
Big East Conference
Marquette 3 Northern Iowa 1
Temple 3 UCONN 1
Missouri Valley Conference
Marquette 3 Northern Iowa 1
Illinois Staste 3 Cincinnati 0
Missouri State 3 Southern Illinois 2
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 3 LSU 2
Florida 3 Ole Miss 0
South Carolina 3 Alabama 2
Kentucky 3 Arkansas 0