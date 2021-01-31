Missouri Tigers

(KMAland) -- Missouri rallied to beat LSU while Iowa and UNI both lost in regional college volleyball action on Saturday.

Iowa (0-4): Iowa was swept by Purdue in Big Ten Conference action. Bailey Ortega had 18 assists while Leanne Lowry led with 13 digs. Audrey Black added 10 kills, and Courtney Buzzerio finished with seven kills, 12 assists and 10 digs.

Northern Iowa (0-5): Northern Iowa lost in four sets to Marquette (2-1). Emily Holterhaus led with 16 kills while Tayler Alden passed out 36 assists and Kaylee Donner posted 12 digs. 

Missouri (8-2): Missouri rallied for a five-set win over LSU in Southeastern Conference play. Kylie Deberg finished with 23 kills and 11 digs while Jaden Newsome passed out 41 assists. Anna Dixon added five aces, and Emily Brown tallied 16 digs.

REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD (1/30) 

Big Ten Conference 

Purdue 3 Iowa 0

Wisconsin 3 Illinois 1

Indiana 3 Rutgers 1

Minnesota 3 Maryland 0

Big East Conference 

Marquette 3 Northern Iowa 1

Temple 3 UCONN 1

Missouri Valley Conference  

Illinois Staste 3 Cincinnati 0

Missouri State 3 Southern Illinois 2

Southeastern Conference 

Missouri 3 LSU 2

Florida 3 Ole Miss 0

South Carolina 3 Alabama 2

Kentucky 3 Arkansas 0

