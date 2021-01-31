(KMAland) -- Creighton and UMKC were winners while Drake and Omaha lost in regional college volleyball action on Sunday.
Creighton (3-1): Creighton picked up a five-set win over South Dakota (1-3). Keeley Davis had 20 kills and 17 digs to lead the Jays while Jaela Zimmerman had 14 kills and 13 digs of her own. Ally Van Eekeren (30 assists) and Mahina Pua’a (21 assists) combined for 51 assists, and Ellie Bolton tallied 21 digs.
Drake (4-1): Drake was swept by Marquette (3-1). Lindsey Pliapol led the Bulldogs with 14 kills while Kylee Macke added 23 digs. Caitlyn Smith finished with 16 assists.
Omaha (1-2, 0-1): Omaha lost their Summit League opener to Denver (1-0, 1-0) in straight sets. Sadie Limback tallied 11 kills with three blocks while Sami Clarkson passed out 33 assists for the Mavericks.
UMKC (1-0, 1-0): UMKC pushed past North Dakota State (2-1, 0-1) in five sets to open their season. Melanie Brecka led the Roos with 22 kills and 13 digs. Alex Ratzlaff added 14 kills and 18 digs, Alli Schomers passed out 54 assists and Maddie Renn tallied 26 digs.
REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD (1/31)
Big Ten Conference
Ohio State 3 Michigan State 0
Big East Conference
Creighton 3 South Dakota 2
Marshall 3 Xavier 2
Butler 3 Bellarmine 2
Marquette 3 Drake 0
Missouri Valley Conference
Marquette 3 Drake 0
Evansville 3 Saint Louis 2
Western Kentucky 3 Evansville 0
Summit League
Denver 3 Omaha 0
UMKC 3 North Dakota State 2
South Dakota State 3 Western Illinois 0
Creighton 3 South Dakota 2
North Dakota 3 Oral Roberts 2