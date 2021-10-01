(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State won a nationally-ranked battle, Kansas beat ISU, Nebraska rolled Michigan, Creighton was upset, Drake beat UNI and more from Friday in regional college volleyball.
Northwest Missouri State (10-2, 3-1): Northwest Missouri State won a nationally-ranked battle with No. 10 Nebraska-Kearney in four sets. Kelsey Havel had 16 kills and 10 digs, Alyssa Rezac added 47 assists and 10 digs and Abby Brunssen posted 10 blocks. Rachel Sturdevant also had nine kills, three aces and five blocks, and Hannah Koechl posted a team-high 12 digs.
Kansas (11-3, 3-0) & Iowa State (10-4, 2-1): Jenny Mosser and Caroline Bien had 15 kills each for Kansas in a four-set win over Iowa State. Mosser added a team-high 17 digs, and Rachel Langs had a big nine blocks. Iowa State’s Candelaria Herrera added 13 kills and six blocks, and Jaden Newsome posted 41 assists. Former St. Albert standout Allie Petry posted 11 digs.
Iowa (2-11, 0-3): Addie VanderWeide had 14 kills and six digs for Iowa in a loss to Michigan State. Bailey Ortega added 20 assists, Maddie Slagle had 15 digs and Hannah Clayton and Kyndra Hansen posted four blocks each in the loss.
Nebraska (9-3, 3-0): Nebraska rolled to a sweep of Michigan. Lauren Stivrins and Madi Kubik had 11 kills each, and Nicklin Hames passed out 39 assists with five aces in the win. Keonilei Akana topped the defense with 11 digs.
Creighton (14-2, 2-1): Creighton was upset in four sets by St. John’s. Jaela Zimmerman had 17 kills and 13 digs, and Abby Bottomley added 13 digs and four assists. Kendra Wait also passed out 41 assists for the Jays.
Drake (7-4, 2-1) & Northern Iowa (6-10, 1-2): Marian Rodrigues had 12 kills, and Drake took a sweep of UNI. Madeline Holt passed out 17 assists, and Kylee Macke added a team-high 12 digs for the Bulldogs. Emily Holterhaus topped UNI with 11 kills and eight digs, and Tayler Alden passed out 14 assists with two aces.
Missouri (3-13, 0-3): Missouri dropped a four-set SEC matchup with South Carolina. Anna Dixon led the Tigers with 16 kills and two aces, and Emily Brown finished with 14 digs. Addison Lyon also had 22 assists in the loss.
Kansas State (9-5, 0-3): Aliyah Carter had 16 kills and eight digs to lead Kansas State in a four-set loss to Oklahoma. The Wildcats also got 49 assists from Teana Adams-Kaonohi, and Haley Warner, Sydney Bolding and Kadye Fernholtz added four blocks each.